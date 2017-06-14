Real Madrid issue statement on Cristiano Ronaldo's alleged tax fraud

Madrid, June 14: La Liga champions Real Madrid have released an official statement to extend their support for star player Cristiano Ronaldo in his alleged tax fraud issue.

Yesterday (June 13), it was reported that the Spanish authorities have filed a lawsuit against the highest paid athlete in the world.

Apparently, Ronaldo formed a company in order to hide his earning from image right. is a £13m tax fraud case. Today (June 13), Ronaldo himself has denied any such allegation.

On Ronaldo's case, Real Madrid stood beside their player and released a statement, which read: "Real Madrid C.F have full confidence in our player Cristiano Ronaldo, who we understand has acted in accordance with the legality regarding the fulfilment of his fiscal obligations.

"Since his arrival at Real Madrid C.F in July 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo has always shown a clear will to fulfil all his tax obligations.

"Real Madrid C.F. are absolutely convinced that our player, Cristiano Ronaldo, will prove his total innocence in this process.

"Real Madrid C.F. hope that justice is done as quickly as possible so that his innocence can be proven as soon as possible."

Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player of the club at the moment and the player was instrumental in Real Madrid's double winning campaign this season.

OneIndia News