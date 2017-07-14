Real Madrid involved in a bust-up with Manchester United

Los Angeles, July 14: One can imagine Spanish superpower Real Madrid and English giant Manchester Unite going head to head on the pitch, the two iconic clubs have met a lot of times but recently the two were involved in a heated row and that too away in another continent.

Real Madrid have conflict with Manchester United resulting in a bitter bust-up in Los Angeles. The two football superpowers are battling over who has the best hotel and training facilities.

Organisers of the stellar pre-season tournament International Champions Cup, in which the two sides meet later this month, described the situation as a “nightmare”.

Both clubs are training at UCLA this week but there were rows early on about who would use which pitch.

Jose Mourinho’s United have landed the five-star Montage hotel, with some staff also in the Beverly Wilshire — widely regarded as the premier hotel in the city. While Jose’s former club Real are in the Beverly Hills Hotel.

There was already bad blood dating back to the Spanish giants’ 2009 pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo. At the time United legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson said he “wouldn’t sell them a virus”.

Then on transfer deadline day in summer 2015, Real’s David De Gea move collapsed over paperwork — with the clubs blaming each other.

There were more issues this summer as United tried to buy Alvaro Morata but talks broke down over a £20 million gap in the clubs’ valuation.

Organisers of the International Champions Cup (ICC) have been left stunned with two of the biggest clubs in world football involved in a scuffle.

The situation has been described as 'embarrassing’ as the club’s look to gain an advantage in their pre-season preparations. But, the fall out comes as no surprise considering the ill-feeling that exists between the rivals.

