Real Madrid end interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea

Madrid, June 8: Real Madrid have called off their interest in signing Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and instead decided to keep faith in current first choice, Keylor Navas, according to reports.

The La Liga Champions almost signed the Spanish No.1 on deadline day two years ago but failed to submit their paperwork on time.

However, this year once again the Spanish giants were linked with a move for the Spanish No. 1 to lure him away from Old Trafford, but according to Spanish newspaper MARCA, they have now decided not to pursue him due to his £65million asking price.

The Costa Rican international came under fire many times last season for his shaky displays but according to the report, his job between the posts is right now safe.

The Los Blancos are apparently happy with their first choice Navas and his deputy Kiko Casilla and ready to continue with them at least for another year.

The news will be a huge boost to United boss Jose Mourinho who has worked hard over the last six months to persuade the 26-year-old to remain at Old Trafford.

There were also rumours that if a deal for De Gea was not possible then Real would go after Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma who rejected three offers to extend his contract beyond 2018 when it is set to expire.

His agent Mino Raiola has offered him to Real but the Spanish giants reportedly choose to wait for another year before signing the goalkeeper on a free transfer as the move could turn out as a better value for money in the long term.

There is also an interesting news for the Madrid fans as it is assumed that their beloved manager's middle son could soon make debut for his side.

After Enzo Zidane, who debuted just last year, Zidane's 19-year-old son Luca could see himself promoted to the role of the third choice goalkeeper after successfully developing through the academy ranks at the club.

Zidane's all the four sons play for the Real Madrid academy side and steadily progressing through the academy ranks one after another.

OneIndia News