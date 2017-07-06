Madrid, July 6: Real Madrid secured their first transfer of the season after they confirmed the signing of Theo Hernandez from rivals Atletico Madrid. The defender signed a six-year deal with the European champions.

Hernandez spent last season on loan at Alaves and established himself as one of the best rising left-backs. The 19-year-old had been linked Real Madrid for a couple of months and reportedly turned down several contract extension with Atletico to move to Real Madrid.

The defender will mostly fill the place left by Fabio Coentrao, who went to Sporting Lisbon on loan this summer. The fee for the transfer has not been disclosed however, Madrid-based newspaper Marca claimed it was worth in the region of €26 million ($39 million).

There are not many instances when these two rival clubs directly exchanged players and the last player to transfer from Atletico to Real was Argentinean midfielder Santiago Solari in 2000.

Atletico released a statement and informed their supporters they had no option other than to sell Hernandez to their great rivals. "The player, who has never made debut with our first team in an official match, has rejected the proposals of renewal of our club and the offerings of other European clubs," it read.

"Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of Theo Hernandez. The defender, who last season played loaned at Deportivo Alaves, joined our Academy in the summer of 2008, at age 11. The player, who had a contract until 2021, has repeatedly rejected proposals for renewal at Atletico Madrid and offers from different European clubs to get their services, while at the same time has repeatedly expressed his firm desire to play for Real Madrid."

OneIndia News