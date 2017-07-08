Real Madrid closing in on a world record move for Kylian Mbappe

Madrid, July 8: The Spanish media are widely reporting that Real Madrid will move for the Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe this summer and pay a world-record transfer fee, rather than wait a year until he enters the final year of his contract.

Spanish media house Marca are stating that Real Madrid ended up in a similar situation with Gabriel Jesus, who joined Manchester City in January, and will bring in Mbappe to compete with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema up front, with James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata making way for the French sensation.

Similarly, Monaco, who value Mbappe at €130 million, would prefer to sell the wonderkid this summer while they can still command a large fee, rather than in a year's time when they will be under pressure as he will be in the final year of his contract.

The interest Mbappe is attracting at the moment is quite understandable given the potential he possesses. Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal are all said to be chasing the teenage sensation but it is none other than Real Madrid who are leading the chase.

The 18-year-old showcased his talent to the world last season by helping Monaco clinch the Ligue 1 title ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and was a major force behind the French side reaching the semi-finals of the Champion League.

Real president Florentino Perez is also a long admirer of the youngster and apparently believes the attacker could be fitted into the profile of the Real Madrid Galactico next season. With Frenchman Zidane managing the club and his idol Cristiano Ronaldo at the club, a move to Real Madrid would be extra appealing to the youngster.

The attacker has scored 24 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last season and produced a number of man of the match displays in Champions league, scoring five goals in four knockout games.

OneIndia News