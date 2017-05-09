Real Madrid beat Barcelona to sign Brazilian wonderkid

Madrid, May 9: Both the Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid were appearing to be in line for signing the next Brazilian Wonderkid Vinicius Jr. but if reports from Brazil are to be believed, it is the Los Blancos who have overtaken the Blaugranas to sign him.

All leagues special site; La Liga points table

Brazil’s Globoesporte has reported that Real Madrid have agreed to sign 16-year-old attacker for a sum of €45 million from Brazilian club Flamengo and they already have sent agents to Rio in order to ease the agreements.

Barcelona reportedly offered €25 million for the youngster but their rivals have apparently outbid them and are now likely ready to pay up to €61 million in total, including wages and a payment to his agents. The Los Blancos have proposed to give Vinicius €8 million per season.

The Brazilian youngster's transfer will formally be completed when the attacker turns 18 as that is the legal age for a Brazilian player to move outside. Vinicius is assumed to continue on loan at Flamengo for another year before switching to Spain in 2018.

Vinicius has developed through the ranks of Flamengo and has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Brazilian football for the last couple of seasons. However, because he is only 16-year-old, he is yet to make his first full team senior debut.

But the youngster has already shown it what he is capable of and recently participated in the South American U-17 tournament where he became top scorer of the competition and was also named the best player to led his team as the tournament Champion.

The attacker has represented the Brazil U-17 national side 22 times and has scored 19 goals. Vinicius can play in any position in the attacking third behind the striker and because of his ability on the ball and dribbling skills, he's often compared to Neymar.

OneIndia News