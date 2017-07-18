Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale denies Manchester United link

Madrid, July 18: Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale has played down the rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United this summer. The Wales footballer struggled through injury last season and underwent the discontent of fans for his poor displays in the field despite winning a La Liga and Champions League double last term.

Many reports stated that the Real boss Zinedine Zidane was considering selling Bale to raise funds to land Monaco's Kylian Mbappe for the upcoming season and with Bale's future undecided Manchester United attempted to make a move for the 28-year-old.

However, the Wales international has now come out of the dark to talk about the situation and poured cold water on the chances of him moving to Old Trafford by declaring he has no interest in leaving the Spanish capital.

"The truth is that I do not read any of that. Logically I am a British player and I am always linked with a return home," he told Marca when asked about United's interest."

"It happened with Beckham, with other Englishmen who came to Spain. Nothing new."

"I am happy playing in Madrid, logically interest is interest, but if there has been nothing concrete, no offer, there is nothing to discuss."

Bale suffered a frustrating campaign last season, which was not helped by injuries. The Wales international only scored seven goals in 19 league games and was sidelined since April 23 with an ankle ligament damage only to make an appearance in the last 13 minutes of the 4-1 win over Juventus in UCL final.

The 28-year-old nursed the ankle injury for much of the last campaign but now revealed that the problems are now behind him and he is now looking forward to a successful pre-season under manager Zinedine Zidane.

"[The ankle is] fine. Obviously, during the holidays I haven't done a lot of intensive stuff on the area, in order to recover well," he said.

"I was annoyed last season because you always try to return to help the team, and give the best of yourself. Maybe I should have had more time recovering, and not forcing things, but now there is no pain. The ankle feels strong and I'm ready."

Bale put pen to paper on a new five-and-a-half year deal at Madrid last October and will now take part in the pre-season friendlies at the United states in the Champions Cup with the rest of Madrid team from next week.

OneIndia News