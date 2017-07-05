RB Leipzig CEO warns Liverpool over Naby Keita approach

Liverpool have been on a roll this transfer season after they acquired Roma winger Mohamed Salah for a club record fee and signed youngster Dominic Solanke from Chelsea.

However, it is believed that Jurgen Klopp is just not ready to stop now and eager to break the bank again for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita who is apparently priced for £70million.

Klopp has reportedly made the midfielder his No.1 priority this Summer and wants the Liverpool hierarchy to swiftly close the deal.

The Bundesliga club had apparently also dropped a slight hint that Keita may not be involved next season after he was omitted from their kit launch for the new season and amidst of a big offer from Liverpool.

However, to Liverpool's misery, the Bundesliga club's CEO has dismissed the transfer speculation and warned the Reds off trying to sign Keita.

He insisted the club is 'immune’ to any and all offers Liverpool make for their star man and the topic is boring.

In a recent interview SportBuzzer When he was asked whether Leipzig would be “immune” to offers for Keita, the club’s CEO responded: “Yes. And that topic is boring. It's only our second Bundesliga season, our squad's still the youngest and most likely also the most inexperienced.

The CEO also insisted he is optimistic of success next season and their plan is to keep the runners-up’s squad intact.

“Sure, it would be great to start where we left off. It's an advantage that there's no upheaval,” Mintzlaff added.

The Guinea international moved to Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg last summer and, in his first season in the Bundesliga he caught everyone's eye helping them to finish second to Bayern Munich and qualification for the Champions League.

Keita scored eight goals in 31 appearances from central midfield and also executed the second-highest number of successful through-balls (7), just behind Nabil Bentaleb of Wolfsburg (9).

The midfielder could well off be the missing link between midfield formation and should the African player sign for the Reds, Jurgen Klopp can well be confident of a proper title challenge next season with the midfield trio of Coutinho-Lallana and Keita.

OneIndia News