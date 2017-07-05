PSG asked to pay £90 million to sign Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool, July 5: It is expected to be a busy summer at Liverpool with Champions League football knocking at the door. The Reds have already signed Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke

And are expected to make a few more big signings before the start of the season with big players like Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk linked with a move to Anfield.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their squad this summer and it is imperative that they will not entertain any offer for their key players but Philippe Coutinho is a player who refuses to be linked with mega-money moves.

The Brazilian has attracted plenty of attention with his dazzling performances for Liverpool, and Barcelona have been linked with the Brazil international in recent weeks.

But now the Mirror reports that Paris Saint-Germain have come knocking on the Anfield door to ask about Coutinho, only to be told any deal would cost them almost £90 million.

The report says the deposed French champions "are looking to make a move for Coutinho this summer," and although Barca also maintain an interest, "the Catalan side have had a more long-term approach to convincing him."

Coutinho only signed a new five-year contract at Anfield in January, which at £150,000-a-week makes him the highest paid player at the club.

The midfielder has played 181 games in all competitions for Liverpool since signing for them from Inter Milan for a fee believed to be just £8.5m having scored 42 goals in the process and he was the club's top scorer last season with 14 strikes.

We have to wait and see if Liverpool can hold onto their best player but we expect them to show an intent now that they are back in Europe and prove that they are not a selling club.

OneIndia News