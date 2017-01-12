Preview: I-League - Mohun Bagan take on Shillong Lajong FC

Kolkata, Jan 12: Mohun Bagan will take on Shillong Lajong FC in an I-League football match, looking to maintain their winning start to the tournament here on Friday, January 13.

All leagues special site; I-League game week 2 schedule;

Bagan beat Churchill Brothers 1-0 in their opening game last Sunday to start their campaign on a high. [Bagan to host matches at Rabindra Sarobar Stadium]

Against Lajong, who are not expected to be much of a threat, the city giants start strong favourites.

"We are playing a good team tomorrow and to win the league we know we have to win most of the matches. We will try to do that," coach Sanjoy Sen told reporters on the eve of the match on Thursday.

Striker Balwant Singh made a rousing comeback after a lengthy injury layoff with the winner against Churchill.

While U-22 full-back Subhashish Bose's red card was a setback in the Churchill game, Sen would also like his team to be more clinical in front of goal. Sourav Das is expected to fill in the mandatory U-22 player's role in the playing 11.

Star forward Sony Norde, who arrived in the city on Thursday, will not be participating in the match. Defender Eduardo Ferreira is also doubtful because of fever.

The visitors lost the first match to defending champions Bengaluru FC 0-3 and coach Thangboi Singto is well aware that the Bagan match won't be easy either.

"It is always difficult to play against Mohun Bagan. They are a top side with quality players. Without Sony Norde also, they are a tough opponent," Singto said.

"We are a young side with an aim of improving on our performance from last season. We have no injury concerns and would look to step up against a top side. It should motivate the players even more," added the coach.

Lajong played with eight U-22 players in their first game.

IANS