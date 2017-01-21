Preview: I-League: East Bengal face high-flying Bengaluru FC in titanic clash

Kolkata, January 21: East Bengal take on Bengaluru FC in a crucial game week 3 encounter at the Barasat Stadium, West Bengal on Sunday, January 22.

All leagues special site; I-League game week 4 schedule

The match is most definitely one of the best biggest clashes in Indian football and with respect to the current league standings the game promises to live up to its expectations.

Bengaluru FC under Albert Roca has been running like a well-oiled machine are on a three-match winning streak.

They are playing sublime football and have scored 8 goals in 3 matches without conceding a single.

East Bengal had a tough start to the season as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Aizawl FC in the opening goal.

But since then, they recouped well and won their last two away matches scoring 4 goals and conceding just 1.

Kick off: 4:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Barasat Stadium, Kolkata

The match will be telecasted LIVE on Ten 2 and Hotstar.

Team News

East Bengal will miss the services of defenders Anwar Ali and Arnab Mondal in this match. While Arnab is out since the beginning of the season due to an injury which suffered while playing in ISL, Anwar Ali received the knock in the last match against Churchill Brothers.

Albert Roca is likely to keep his winning combination unchanged. After sitting out on the match in the first two matches, CK Vineeth came back strongly in the third game against Mumbai FC and scored a stunning hat-trick.

The defensive duo Juanan and John Johnson will have to be vigilant against a strong East Bengal attack force which comprises of players like Wedson Anselme, Willis Plaza and Thongkosiem Haokip.

The aerial battle between these two sides will be something to look forward to in this titanic clash.

Another important aspect of this tie is Harmanjyot Singh Khabra. The versatile player who is predominantly a midfielder now plays as a full-back joined Bengaluru FC this season from East Bengal.

The player returns to Kolkata to face a club which played a major role in building his career. Khabra's 'homecoming' adds an extra flavour to this match.

Predicted line-ups

East Bengal

Formation: 4-4-2

Goalkeeper: Rehenesh TP

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Gurwinder Singh, Ivan Bukenya, Narayan Das

Midfielders: Nikhil Poojary (U22), Mehtab Hossain, Wedson Anselme, Lalrindika Ralte

Strikers: Thongkosiem Haokip, Willis Plaza

Bengaluru FC

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Harmanjyot Singh Khabra, John Johnson, Juanan, Nishu Kumar

Midfielders: Lenny Rodrigues, Cameron Watson, Eugeneson Lyngdoh

Strikers: Udanta Singh, CK Vineeth, Sunil Chhetri

Prediction

East Bengal 1-1 Bengaluru FC

OneIndia News