Preview: I-League - Churchill eager for full points against East Bengal

Vasco, Jan 17: Churchill Brothers will be eager to garner full points for the first time in the season when they lock horns with East Bengal in the hero I-League here tomorrow, January 18.

Churchill Brothers will be entering the match at Tilak Maidan after suffering two defeats. Churchill Brothers, who lost their opening encounter against Mohan Bagan, looked set to collect a point against Mumbai FC until substitute Karan Sawhney scored the winner in the injury time for the visitors.

Churchill Brothers took an early lead through Brandan Fernandes' free kick but failed to keep it intact and allowed Mumbai FC to dictate terms in the midfield.

Their midfield lacked vision as a result and they failed to penetrate the rival defence. Trinidad and Tobago striker Anthony Wolfe, from whom a lot was expected, did little for his team and was left stranded up front.

Defender Fulganco Cardozo and Richard Costa are set to play their first match and it will be a big boost for the team which is still looking for their first win in front of its home crowd. Churchill's coach Alfred Fernandes hoped his team gets its act together quickly.

"I am happy the way the team played in the last matches expect for the finishing which has let us down and tomorrow I hope Anthony Wolfe to get his act right in front of the goal," stated Fernandes.

East Bengal, who are entering the game following a win against DSK Shivajians after their opening draw against Aizwal FC, are placed fourth with as many points.

East Bengal coach Trevor Morgan is happy with the way his team has played so far. "There is room for improvement and do better as the league goes on.

"The boys are motivated to play the attacking game and are looking to win tomorrow against Churchill Brothers whose morale is a bit down after their two consecutive defeats.

"I expect a good contest and hopefully, our boys will give their best and win tomorrow," said Morgan.

