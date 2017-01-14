Preview: I-League - Churchill Brothers eyeing win against Mumbai FC

Goa, Jan 14: After putting up a good show of strength against Mohun Bagan in their opening match, Goa's Churchill Brothers SC is eyeing their first home win as they take on Mumbai FC tomorrow in the Hero I-League 2016-17.

The 2012-13 champions, who made a comeback after a gap of four years despite getting little time to prepare for their first match, performed well in the opening match until Balwant Singh's first half strike that gave Bagan full points.

Team's assistant coach Alfred Fernandes, who is guiding the team in absence of coach Joseph Afusi, said though they lost by 1-0, he was happy the way his team played.

"We created chances and deserve a point but our forwards failed to score from a couple of clear chances and woodwork once denied us a goal," he said.

"With Trinidad & Tobago striker Anthony Wolfe available for tomorrow's match it will strengthen our strike force which lacked cutting edge in the last match," said Fernandes.

He said the team is not going to take tomorrow's match lightly as the Mumbai FC is riding on high confidence after beating DSK Shivajians in Mumbai.

"We will try to collect full points in front of our home crowd," Fernandes said. While Mumbai FC coach Santosh Kashyap said he is happy that his team started on a positive note by beating DSK Shivajians by a lone goal.

"Now that we got a winning start we are looking to maintain the winning momentum. Churchill Brothers are a good side and we are expecting a tough battle and hopefully we win tomorrow," Kashyap said.

PTI