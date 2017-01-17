Preview: I-League - Bengaluru FC wary of Mumbai FC

Bengaluru, Jan 17: Defending champions Bengaluru FC will be up against an in-form Mumbai FC at the Kanteerava Stadium tomorrow, January 18.

Both teams have won their first two matches to have six points from two games.

A new-look Mumbai side, which includes coach Santosh Kashyap, has been impressive so far in both their wins. Hence Bengaluru coach Albert Roca said his team's task won't be easy.

"This is a team that is mentally strong after two wins. So we are ready for a hard battle. They have enough talent to put us in trouble and they will try it. But we are ready for that," said the Spaniard while addressing the press on the eve of the game on Tuesday.

Bengaluru have had a flawless start scoring five goals and conceding none in wins over Shillong Lajong and Chennai City FC.

But the hosts will have to switch gears if they are to take away something from Mumbai who have always been a fighting unit.

IANS