Premier League's best managers vs La Liga's best players

The debate regarding which football league is the best in the world has been raging on for what seems like an eternity now. And though English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga, and Italy's Serie A, have been the top contenders for such a title in the past few decades, there has been no unanimity on the issue.

The general consensus that neutrals have been able to reach has been that while Seria A has withered away, it's the La Liga that provides the most technically sound football, and it is the premier league which has the most entertainment value as any side can beat any in a game of fast-paced football, unlike the gifted players of Barcelona and Real Madrid sweeping away all others sides on their way to the crown.

Spain is considered to have such a two horse race as it has been widely accepted that the best players in the world, especially the topmost, play for the two club giants. For example from the current generation, the duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play for them in Spain. And this was true for previous generations of players like the Brazilian Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho as well.

And while England may have settled for being the home of technically less gifted footballers, it has revelled in being the home of the most exciting football from the point of view of the fans, as the gap between the top and bottom teams in terms of chances of winning a game is way smaller than in any other league while the pace is far more electrifying.

This also explains the major reason behind it having a much higher viewership, which has led to lucrative television deals, earning English clubs more than most of other countries.

The battle though is going to get tilted towards the premier league even more from now on as though the La Liga will always retain the top players, Britain is now seen as the home of the best managers in the league.

For every Ronaldo and Messi that Spain throws, the Premier League is gonna respond with a Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp, Arsene Wenger.

While for a couple of seasons not long ago, Spain was the workshop for Guardiola and Mourinho, who were accepted as the best two managers in the world at the time, they now lead the two clubs of Manchester, City and United respectively.

The two along with Conte are without a doubt the three best managers at winning a league, if not more. This is proven by the fact that Conte has been league winner in his last four attempts, three in Seria A and the latest being the just concluded premier league with Chelsea, while Guardiola has won six league titles in his eight years in league football, and Mourinho has won multiple league titles in four different countries, including England, Spain and Italy.

The list of managers in any other country does not even come close to such a star-studded lineup And this is going to be able to make the English league challenge the Spanish not only in terms of more tactical football but also in bringing in more gifted players.

On top of all this, though they have already been in England for a year, it is next season when the world will witness these three managers, finally settled down in their new teams and brought in the players of their choice, going for the championship at full throttle. And this star-studded managerial list has not even mentioned the exploits of senior and multiple title winning top managers such as Wenger and Klopp.

All this is sure to raise the the entertainment value of the Premier League even more and challenge the La Liga for all the best players in the world, except maybe for the top few players who will always end up at either Real or Barca, and be able to counter each top player's name with that of a top manager.

OneIndia News