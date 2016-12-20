Praful Patel set to be re-elected AIFF president for third term

New Delhi, Dec 20: Incumbent Praful Patel is set to be re-elected unopposed as the president of All India Football Federation for his third term at its Annual General Meeting here tomorrow after the Delhi High Court today vacated a stay on the elections of the national sports body.

The elections of the office bearers of the AIFF (for 2017-20) were under a cloud after the Delhi High Court's stay order passed on December 15.

But after today's development, decks have been cleared for Patel to be re-elected for the top job. "The Hon'ble High Court of Delhi modified the order dated 15.12.2016 and vacated the stay order granted against the election process of All India Football Federation," a release of the AIFF said.

"Accordingly, the Annual General Body Meeting of the AIFF will be held as scheduled on December 21, 2016, as per the agenda circulated to the members," it added.

Five vice-presidents, one treasurer and 10 executive committee members are also set to be elected unopposed tomorrow with only one candidate each being in the fray for all these posts.

Justice (Retd) B C Khandpal had already found the nominations of five vice-presidents (one each from North, South, East, West and Northeast Zones) as well as those of one treasurer and 10 Executive Committee members as valid after scrutiny, clearing the way for their election unopposed.

Patel, a former Union Minister, served as acting president for one year after long-time head Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi suffered a cardiac arrest in 2008.

He took over as full-time president in October 2009 before being re-elected for the top job in December 2012. Four vice-presidents, Subrata Dutta, Subhash Chopra, K M I Mather and Larsing Ming Sawyan -- out of the five return to their posts while Manvendra Singh is the new face.

There were reports of allegations that the AIFF had proposed an executive committee to all state associations and it has asked them to fill nomination forms accordingly but a top official of a state association said the polls are being conducted transparently according to the AIFF Constitution.

"The AIFF elections are being held in a transparent manner and under the AIFF Constitution. The elections are also according to the provisions of Sports Code," a state association official said.

Observers from the Indian Olympic Association, Sports Ministry and world governing body FIFA representatives are expected to be present when the formal announcements of the various office bearers are made tomorrow at the AIFF House.

Names of candidates whose nominations are found valid:

President: Praful Patel

Vice-President (North Zone): Subhash Chopra

Vice-President (South Zone): K M I Mather

Vice-President (East Zone): Subrata Dutta

Vice-President (West Zone): Manvendra Singh

Vice-President (Northeast Zone): Larsing Ming Sawyan

Treasurer: Z A Thakur

Executive Committee Members:

North Zone: Deepak Sharma & Deepak Kumar

South Zone: J Jesiah Villavarayar & A R Khaleel

East Zone: Gulam Rabbani & Sanjay Behera

Northeast Zone: Lalnghinglova Hmar & Hemendra Kumar Brahma.

