Portugal star Raphael Guerreiro ruled out of Confederations Cup

Moscow, June 23: Portugal and Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro has suffered a serious ankle injury in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Russia at the Confederations Cup in Moscow and looks set to miss the rest of the Confederations Cup.

Guerreiro set up Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal's only goal in the game on eight minutes however later in the 65th minute of the game had to be linped off due to the injury.

Earlier it was believed that the former Lorient man has fractured his ankle after Selecao coach Fernando Santos claimed the same after their match against Russia saying: "He was hospitalised and we think he broke his leg."

"It's a black spot for Portugal - he had a great game. It could have an impact on the start of next season.

"We are sad, we will see what the diagnosis is and we hope it will not be as serious as we fear."

However, after a recent run of results and scans, it has appeared that the 23-year-old has only suffered a painful bruise in the ankle. His club Borussia Dortmund confirmed the news on Twitter and according to the medical team of Portugal, Guerreiro had suffered only bruising to his ankle but facing the possibility of missing the rest of the Confederation Cup as well as starting of Dortmund's Pre-Season campaign.

Guerreiro has been a key member the Dortmund squad after joining them last season from FC Lorient and made 35 appearances in all competitions for BVB, scoring seven and setting up a further ten goals. The full-back was also a part of Portugal's victorious Euro 2016 team.

If Guerreiro's injury proves to be severe he could probably be out until August and now it remains to be seen whether he would be fit for the start of the season with the Bundesliga side ready to kick-off from August 18.

OneIndia News