PHOTOS: Top 5 goal scorers in EPL after game week 12

Bengaluru, Nov 14: The international break has halted the progress the English Premier League (EPL) which resumes on November 19.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are at the top of the league table currently with 26 points followed by Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.

As one-third of the league is over we have decided to list the top 5 goal scorers in the English Premier League after 12 game weeks.

Here are the top goal scorers of EPL so far:

Sadio Mane (Image courtesy: Liverpool FC Twitter handle) Sadio Mane has been a revelation for the Reds this season. The attacker joined Liverpool this season and has scored 6 goals so far. Under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage Mane has been an absolute marvel so far. Eden Hazard (Image courtesy: Chelsea FC Twitter handle) After a poor last season, Eden Hazard has rediscovered himself under new manager Antonio Conte and is among the top goal scorers in the league. Hazard's form has helped Chelsea achieve second post in the league table. Romelu Lukaku (Image courtesy: Romelu Lukaku Twitter handle) Everton's best player without a doubt, Romelu Lukaku has once again displayed his fine form scoring 7 goals. Everton are currently at the 7th position in the league table. Sergio Aguero (Image courtesy: Manchester City Twitter handle) Sergio Aguero, like every other season, has started his campaign on a high. Scoring 8 goals in 9 matches including a hat-trick. Diego Costa (Image courtesy: Chelsea FC Twitter handle) Diego Costa is currently leading the charts of top goal scorers in the English Premier League with 9 goals. The duo of Hazard and Costa has done magic for Antonio Conte Blues.

OneIndia News