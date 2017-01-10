PHOTOS: The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016

Zurich, Jan 10: The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 took place in Zurich last night, January 9 as the football's apex body handed over the trophies in their annual award ceremony.

Unlike the last 8 years, when France Football and FIFA used to collaborate and hand out the best prizes, FIFA organized the function on its own rebranding it as 'The Best'.

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed all limelights winning The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year beating Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

USA's Carli Lloyd won The Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year. Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri won The Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year and Germany's Silvia Neid won The Best FIFA Women's Coach of the Year.

Here are some of the photos from the award ceremony:

FIFA FIFPro Team of the Year Anchors Marco Schreyl and Eva Longoria with the FIFA FIFPro Team of the year players. 5 Real Madrid, Dani Alves and Manuel Neuer were present. Barcelona players did not attend the ceremony due to their midweek Copa del Rey match. Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo received The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award 2016. Claudio Ranieri Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri received The Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year award. Carli Lloyd USA international footballer Carli Lloyd won The Best FIFA Women's Footballer of the Year award. From left: Claudio Ranieri, Silvia Neid, Carli Lloyd and Cristiano Ronaldo The winners of The Best FIFA Men and Women Coaches and Players awards recipients. Marta Brazilian footballer Marta, The Best FIFA Women's player of the Year award nominee. Mohammed Faiz Subri Malaysian footballer Mohammed Faiz Subri won the FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal scored in the year. Sergio Ramos (right) Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos attended the The Best FIFA Awards ceremony. From left: Sir Alex Ferguson and Dwight Yorke Former Manchester United manager and player Sir Alex Ferguson and Dwight Yorke at The Best FIFA Awards ceremony. Diego Maradona Diego Maradona at The Best FIFA Awards ceremony.

