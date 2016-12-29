PHOTOS: Neymar, Zico stars in Chapecoense charity football match

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Brazil football stars Neymar and Zico featured in the charity match which was organized honouring the deceased Chapecoense footballers, who lost their lives in an airplane crash.

All leagues special site

Chapecoense, a Brazilian football club had qualified for the finals of Copa Sudamericana a South American second-tier club tournament.

The Brazilian were scheduled to play Colombian side Atletico Nacional in the final match and accordingly they were traveling to Colombia.

Tragedy struck en route, as the plane carrying the team crashed just before reaching Colombia killing every player in the plane.

Recently, CONMEBOL had decided to present Chapecoense with Sudamericana trophy as recommended by the Atletico Nacional club.

Yesterday, December 28, a charity football match was organised in the honour of the deceased players and superstar players like Neymar and Zico graced the occasion.

Here are some photos from the charity match:

Zico (red and black jersey) Former football player Zico, second from right, embraces Mateus Pallaoro, son of the late president of the Chapecoense soccer team, Sandro Pallaoro, before the Game of the Stars charity match. Zico (red) Former football player Zico, center, controls the ball during the Game of the Stars charity football match. Neymar Neymar applauds the crowd during Chapecoense stars charity match. Neymar with fan A fan clicks a photograph with Brazil national team star Neymar during the Chapecoense star charity match. Neymar Neymar in action during Chapecoense star charity match.

OneIndia News