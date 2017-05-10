Photos: Manchester United unveil away kit for 2017/18 season

Manchester, May 10: English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United have officially unveiled their brand new away kit for the upcoming 2017/18 season.

All leagues special site; EPL points table

The new kit which is predominantly black is inspired by the kit of 1992 season of the club. In an effort to pay tribute to the kit of that season, this one flaunts similar designs.

"The graphic design of the original kit has been reimagined on a black backdrop with white hues, with the classic Adidas three stripes, club badge and Adidas logo all in white. A crew-neck collar gives the kit a modern makeover, making it a jersey that's as much at home on the streets as it is on the pitch."

The full statement can be read here

Manchester United are currently struggling in the EPL table and are still fighting for a top 4 finish and qualify for the UCL next season.

They are currently playing the semi-final of Europa League. The Red Devils had won the first leg 1-0 away from home.

Here are some photos of Manchester United's new away kit

From left: Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard Manchester United stars Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard pose in the new away kit. Manchester United's new away jersey Manchester United's new away jersey for the upcoming 2017/18 season. Manchester United's emblem Manchester United's emblem on their new away kit. Manchester United's away kit shorts Manchester United's away kit shorts for upcoming 2017/18 season. Wayne Rooney Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney wears the new away kit.

Note: All images are taken from Manchester United's official website

OneIndia News