Photos: Manchester United practice ahead of Europa League final

Stockholm, May 24: English giants Manchester United lock horns against Netherlands giants Ajax in the grand final of Europa League final at Stockholm, Sweden.

Three-times UEFA Champions League winners, Manchester United will be eyeing their fourth European crown and book their berth in the group stages of UCL 2017/18.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the English Premier League (EPL) this season, which means winning the Europa League will be the only way for them to qualify for Champions League.

Under Jose Mourinho, United have already won two trophies the English Football League (EFL) Cup and the Community Shield.

The last time an English side won the title was back in 2013 when Chelsea won it beating Benfica in the final.

Liverpool had qualified for the finals last season but lost to Sevilla.

Here are some photos from Manchester United's training

Manchester United players Manchester United players practice at Friends Arena, Stockholm. Juan Mata (left) and David de Gea Manchester United's Spanish duo Juan Mata and David de Gea at practice. From left: Michael Carrick, Phil Jones and Wayne Rooney Manchester United players Michael Carrick, Phil Jones and Wayne Rooney at practice. Paul Pogba Manchester United star Paul Pogba at Friends Arena. Ander Herrera Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera at practice ahead of Europa League final.

Note: Europa League Twitter handle

OneIndia News