Photos: Manchester United legends reunite for Michael Carrick's testimonial

Manchester, June 5: Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick received an emotional testimonial match from the club yesterday (June 4) at Old Trafford.

Manchester United team of 2008 reunited and played against a team comprising of several other legendary players from around the world. The other team was named Michael Carrick All Stars.

Carrick himself played in the Manchester United 08 side who donned the club's home jersey of this season and the All Stars side donned a white jersey.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw. The Manchester United 08 featured players like Edwin van der Sar, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Garry Neville, etc.

The other team had players like John Terry, Jamie Carragher, Michael Owen, Robby Keane, Clarence Seedorf.

All Stars side took the lead initially with Gaizka Mendieta's goal, but Nemanja Vidic equalising with a header from Ryan Giggs' corner.

Robby Keane's striker had again put All Stars in the lead but Carrick himself equalised with a world class strike.

After the match, an emotional Carrick said: "I can't thank everyone enough. There's been so much help and support and I'm so proud of what we've achieved."

Here are some photos from the match

Michael Carrick Michael Carrick celebrates after scoring a goal in his testimonial match. Michael Carrick (left) with Clarence Seedorf Michael Carrick with yesteryear superstar midfielder Clarence Seedorf. Park Ji-sung Former Manchester United midfielder and Michael Carrick's teammate Park Ji-sung in action. Patrice Evra (left) with Edwin van der Sar Former Manchester United teammates Patrice Evra and Edwin van der Sar share a happy hug during the match. Rio Ferdinand Manchester United legend and former defender Rio Ferdinand.

OneIndia News