Photos: Manchester United clinch Europa League title beating Ajax

Stockholm, May 25: Manchester United defeated Ajax 2-0 last night (May 24) in the final of Europa League at Stockholm, Sweden to clinch their second title of the season.

Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored in either half to seal a memorable win in favour of Manchester United. It was their first ever Europa League triumph.

Jose Mourinho delivered the second trophy to Manchester United in his debut season. He also confirmed Manchester United's berth in the UEFA Champions League next season.

After an otherwise disappointing season in English Premier League (EPL), the Europa League triumph came as a gush of fresh air at the Theatre of Dreams. Manchester United finished sixth in the league.

As Jose Mourinho scalped a memorable win in Stockholm last night, here are some photos from the team's Europa League win.

Manchester United players with Europa League trophy Manchester United's Wayne Rooney, centre, lifts the trophy after winning the soccer Europa League final between Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Jose Mourinho (Manchester United Twitter handle) Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho kisses the Europa League trophy after their triumph. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Image courtesy: Europa League Twitter handle) Injured Manchester United star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic clicked a photo with the Europa League trophy. Wayne Rooney (Image courtesy: Europa League Twitter handle) Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney with the Europa League trophy. Paul Pogba (Image courtesy: Europa League Twitter handle) Manchester United Paul Pogba posed with Europa League trophy.

