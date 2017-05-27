Photos: Last five FA Cup winners

London, May 27: London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea lock horns in the final match of the English domestic season. The London sides meet in the FA Cup final tonight at the Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal, who have won the FA Cup a record 12 times along with Manchester United will be eyeing their 13th title and become the most decorated team in the history of the competition again.

Chelsea, on the other hand, who have already won the English Premier League (EPL) title will want to win it and complete a domestic double in Antonio Conte's debut season.

As the rivals face each other tonight at Wembley, we make a list of the last 5 FA Cup winners.

Manchester United won the title last season. Prior to that, Arsenal had lifted the title in consecutive two seasons. Before Arsenal minnows, Wigan Athletic pulled off a miracle under Roberto Martinez to win the competition.

Here are the last 5 FA Cup winners

Manchester United (2015/16) Manchester United won the FA Cup last season beating Crystal Palace 2-1 in the final. Arsenal (2013/14 and 2014/15) (Image courtesy: TheFA.com) Arsenal won the FA Cup title back to back seasons in 2013/14 and 2014/15 season. Wigan Athletic (2012/13) (Image courtesy: TheFA.com) Underdogs Wigan Athletic won the coveted FA Cup title in 2012/13 season. Chelsea (2011/12) (Image courtesy: TheFA.com) Chelsea won the FA Cup title in 2011/12 season under coach Carlo Ancelotti. Manchester City (2010/11) (Image courtesy: TheFA.com) Manchester City won the FA Cup in 2010/11 season.

OneIndia News