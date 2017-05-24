Photos: Last five Europa League winners

Bengaluru, May 24: The UEFA Europa League 2016/17 final will take place at Stockholm, Sweden tonight (May 24) between Manchester United and AFC Ajax.

La Liga side Sevilla have won the most number Europa League title (5 times) including three consecutive titles in the last three seasons.

Manchester United's arch-rivals, Liverpool had qualified for the finals last season but lost to eventual champions Sevilla.

The last English team to win the Europa League was Chelsea, who defeated Benfica in the final in 2012/13 season.

The most successful English team in the history of the competion is Liverpool who won the title thrice (1973, 1976 and 2001).

As Manchester United chase their maiden Europa League title against Ajax, here is a list of last 5 teams to win the Europa League.

Here are the last 5 winners of Europa League

Sevilla (2016, 2015, 2014) La Liga side Sevilla won the title three times in a row from 2014 to 2016. They defeated Liverpool in the final last season. Chelsea (2013) Last English team to win the Europa League title was Chelsea in 2013. They defeated Benfica in the final. Atletico Madrid (2010, 2012) (Image courtesy: uefa.com) Another La Liga side Atletico Madrid won the title twice in 2010 and 2012. FC Porto (2011) Portuguese giants FC Porto won the Europa League in 2011 beating fellow Portuguese side Braga in the final. Shakhtar Donetsk (2009) (Image courtesy: uefa.com) Ukranian giants Shakhtar Donetsk won the Europa League in 2009 beating Werder Bremen in the final.

OneIndia News