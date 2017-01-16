PHOTOS: La Liga game week 18

FC Barcelona returned to winning ways with a 5-0 win over Las Palmas. Sevilla ended Real Madrid's 40 matches unbeaten streak.

Bengaluru, Jan 16: La Liga game week 18 saw some really exciting clashes. From FC Barcelona's thumping 5-0 win to Sevilla's triumph over Real Madrid, fans have watched it all.

Atletico Madrid started the game week with a narrow 1-0 win over Real Betis. Following Atletico's game was FC Barcelona taking on Las Palmas.

After a disappointing last week, Barcelona came back to winning ways as they rout Las Palmas 5-0. Luis Suarez scored and Lionel Messi, Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal scored the other three goals.

The headlining match of the game week featured Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla and Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane's 40 matches unbeaten streak came to an end last night as Sevilla defeated Real Madrid 2-1.

Here are some of the photos from game week 18

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis

Nicolas Gaitan netted the only goal of the match as Atletico Madrid beat Real Betis 1-0.

FC Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were on target as FC Barcelona routed las Palmas 5-0. Suarez scored a brace while, Messi scored and assisted one goal each.

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez celebrates after he scored a brace for FC Barcelona this weekend against Las Palmas.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the first goal of the match from penalty spot.

Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid

Stevan Jovetic celebrates after scoring the winning for Sevilla against Real Madrid.

All images are taken from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Twitter handles.

