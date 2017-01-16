PHOTOS: La Liga game week 18

Bengaluru, Jan 16: La Liga game week 18 saw some really exciting clashes. From FC Barcelona's thumping 5-0 win to Sevilla's triumph over Real Madrid, fans have watched it all.

All leagues special site; La Liga game week 18 roundup

Atletico Madrid started the game week with a narrow 1-0 win over Real Betis. Following Atletico's game was FC Barcelona taking on Las Palmas.

After a disappointing last week, Barcelona came back to winning ways as they rout Las Palmas 5-0. Luis Suarez scored and Lionel Messi, Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal scored the other three goals.

The headlining match of the game week featured Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla and Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane's 40 matches unbeaten streak came to an end last night as Sevilla defeated Real Madrid 2-1.

Here are some of the photos from game week 18

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis Nicolas Gaitan netted the only goal of the match as Atletico Madrid beat Real Betis 1-0. FC Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were on target as FC Barcelona routed las Palmas 5-0. Suarez scored a brace while, Messi scored and assisted one goal each. Luis Suarez Luis Suarez celebrates after he scored a brace for FC Barcelona this weekend against Las Palmas. Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the first goal of the match from penalty spot. Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid Stevan Jovetic celebrates after scoring the winning for Sevilla against Real Madrid.

All images are taken from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Twitter handles.

OneIndia News