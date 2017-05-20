Photos: India U17 football team register historic 2-0 win over Italy

Photos from India U17 football team's historic 2-0 win over Italy in a friendly match.

By:
Arezzo, May 20: Yesterday (May 19) was a historic day for Indian football as the India U-17 football team registered an emphatic win over Italy in a friendly match at Arezzo, Italy.

Ahead of the epic FIFA U-17 World Cup which is scheduled to start from October 6 in India, the India colts are on a Europe trip to play friendly matches and prepare for the big tournament.

Abhijit Sarkar scored the opening goal in the 31st minute of the match to give India the lead. Rahul Praveen increased the lead in the 80th minute which sealed the fate of the match.

The junior India side were dominant throughout the game and dominated the proceedings against the mighty Italians.

Here are some photos from India U-17's win over Italy

The India U-17 football team starting XI against Italy.

India U-17 football team celebrate historic win over Italy.

India U-17 football team applaud the fans after theirwin over Italy.

The India U-17 football team enjoy after registering a historic win over Italy.

India U-17 football team players shake hands with their Italian counterparts.

Note: All images taken from Indian Football Team Twitter handle

Story first published: Saturday, May 20, 2017, 10:47 [IST]
