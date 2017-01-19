PHOTOS: I-League game week 3

Bengaluru, Jan 19: I-League game week 3 ended yesterday, January 18, with Bengaluru FC, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan all registering convincing wins.

All leagues special site; I-League game week 3 roundup

Bengaluru FC are at the top of the table with 9 points from 3 matches, followed by Mohun Bagan who are on same points but less goal difference.

East Bengal rise up to the third position dethroning Mumbai FC who goes down to 5th place. Aizawl FC too maintained their undefeated record and are in the 4th position.

The game week started with North East derby and Aizawl FC emerging victorious against Shillong Lajong.

On the same day, Mohun Bagan thrashed Minerva Punjab FC 4-0 and DSK Shivajians picked up their maiden win against Chennai City FC.

On Day 2, East Bengal kicked-off with a second consecutive win against Churchill Brothers at Goa and the day ended with Bengaluru FC beating rivals Mumbai FC comprehensively 3-0 thanks to a hat-trick from CK Vineeth.

As the game week 3 concludes here are some photos.

Aizawl FC 2-1 Shillong Lajong Aizawl FC picked up their second consecutive win against Shillong Lajong to maintain their unbeaten streak in the league. Mohun Bagan 4-0 Minerva Punjab FC It was a sublime display of football from the Green and Maroon brigade as they defeated Minerva Punjab FC 4-0 thanks to brace each from Darryl Duffy and Jeje Lalpekhlua. DSK Shivajians 2-0 Chennai City FC After two consecutive defeats last week, DSK came back strongly to be Chennai City FC 2-0. Churchill Brothers 0-2 East Bengal After a disappointing draw in the opening match, Trevor James Morgan's East Bengal have made a strong comeback as they win their second consecutive match against Churchill Brothers. Bengaluru FC 3-0 Mumbai FC CK Vineeth's fantastic hat-trick helped Bengaluru FC beat rivals Mumbai FC convincingly. Vineeth became the first Bengaluru FC player to score a hat-trick and also this season's first hat-trick.

All images are taken from Hero I-league Twitter handle.

OneIndia News