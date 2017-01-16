PHOTOS: I-League game week 2

Bengaluru, Jan 16: I-League game week 2 ended yesterday, January 15 with Mumbai FC beating Churchill Brothers 2-1.

All leagues special site; I-League game week 2 roundup

Brandon Fernandes had scored the opening goal for home side Churchill Brothers early in the match. Victorino Fernandes equalised in the 34th minute. Karan Sawhney scored a late winner to seal full three points for Mumbai.

League giants Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal had all won their respective matches. Bengaluru FC defeated Chennai City FC 2-0 in the South Indian Derby.

Mohun Bagan picked up a comfortable win over Shillong Lajong thanks to a brace from Daryl Duffy. Willis Plaza's late strike sealed full three points for East Bengal against DSK Shivajians.

Bengaluru FC lead the charts on goal difference. They are followed by Mohun Bagan, Mumbai FC and East Bengal respectively.

Here are some photos from game week 2

Aizawl FC 1-0 Minerva Punjab FC Aizawl FC picked up a lucky win against Minerva Punjab FC on Friday, January 13. An own goal scored by Minerva's Loveday Enyinnaaa handed the home side a much needed win. Mohun Bagan 2-0 Shillong Lajong Daryl Duffy scored an amazing brace to help Mohun Bagan secure their second win on the trot against a weak Shillong Lajong side. DSK Shivajians 1-2 East Bengal East Bengal foreigners Wedson Anselme and Willis Plaza were on target as the Red and Gold brigade picked up their first win of the season against DSK Shivajians. Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennai City FC Bengaluru FC emerged triumphant in the South Indian Derby as they beat Chennai City FC 2-0 thanks to goals from debutant Roby Norales and CK Vineeth. Churchill Brothers 1-2 Mumbai FC Mumbai FC came back from behind to beat Churchill Brothers 2-1 at Goa yesterday, January 15. Karan Sawhney and Victorino Fernades scored for Mumbai while Brandon Fernandes scored the opening goal for Churchill Brothers.

All the images are taken from I-League official Twitter handle and Bengaluru FC Twitter handle

OneIndia News