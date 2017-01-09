PHOTOS: I-League game week 1 - BFC, Mohun Bagan off to winning starts

Bengaluru, Jan 9: I-League 2016/17 season game week 1 concluded yesterday, January 8, with Bengaluru FC leading the charts on goal difference.

The defending champions were off to a flying start in their opening match as they thrashed Shillong Lajong FC 3-0. A brace scored by Udanta and a stunning long-range goal from Sena Ralte confirmed BFC all three points.

In the opening match of the season, Kolkata giants East Bengal had locked horns against Aizawl FC. Known for their resilient style and great speed Aizawl were ahead at the stroke of half time.

The Red and Gold brigade equalised in the dying moments of the match courtesy a header from new foreign recruit Ivan Bukenya.

Newbies Minerva Punjab FC and Chennai City FC's encounter in a boring 0-0 draw with none of the players able to find the back of the net.

Mohun Bagan fought hard to beat Churchill Brothers thanks to a strike from Balwant Singh. In the last match, Mumbai FC earned the bragging rights as they and DSK Shivajians faced each other. Thoi Singh's goal was enough to see Mumbai through.

East Bengal 1-1 Aizawl FC Newly recruited East Bengal defender Ivan Bukenya (red and yellow jersey)scored the all important equalising goal after Gurwinder Singh's own-goal gave Aizawl FC the lead. Bengaluru FC 3-0 Shillong Lajong Udanta Singh scored a brace and Sena Ralte scored from 30 yards long shot to give Bengaluru FC the perfect start to their title defending campaign. Chennai City FC 0-0 Minerva Punjab FC Newbies in I-League Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab FC played out a 0-0 draw. Mumbai FC 1-0 DSK Shivajians Thoi Singh's strike helped Mumbai FC earn three consecutive points in their very first match and also gave the bragging rights in the Maharashtra derby. Mohun Bagan 1-0 Churchill Brothers Balwant Singh made a dream comeback from injury as he scored the only goal helping Mohun Bagan secure a win against Churchill Brothers.

All images are taken from I-League official Twitter handle

OneIndia News