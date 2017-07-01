Buenos Aires, July 1: One of the best footballers in the world right now Lionel Messi tied the knot yesterday (June 30) with childhood sweetheart Antonella Rocuzzo at his hometown Rosario.
Messi weds childhood sweetheart Antonella; All leagues special site
It was a grand affair at the Barcelona superstar's wedding reception which was graced by a host of Argentina and FC Barcelona players.
Most notable names in his guest list included Xavi Herandez, Dani Alves, Angel Di Maria, Cesc Fabregas, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Carles Puyol, etc.
Messi, who turned 30 last Monday (June 24) married Antonella, 29 at a luxury hotel in the city of Rosario. The footballer met Antonella at the age of 5. The couple has two sons.
Here are some photos from Lionel Messi's grand wedding reception
Lionel Messi (right) with Antonella Rocuzzo
Lionel Messi poses with wife Antonella Rocuzzo at their wedding.
Images Courtesy: Champions League Official Facebook Page
OneIndia News