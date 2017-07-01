Photos from Lionel Messi's grand wedding

Posted By:
Buenos Aires, July 1: One of the best footballers in the world right now Lionel Messi tied the knot yesterday (June 30) with childhood sweetheart Antonella Rocuzzo at his hometown Rosario.

Messi weds childhood sweetheart Antonella

It was a grand affair at the Barcelona superstar's wedding reception which was graced by a host of Argentina and FC Barcelona players.

Most notable names in his guest list included Xavi Herandez, Dani Alves, Angel Di Maria, Cesc Fabregas, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Carles Puyol, etc.

Messi, who turned 30 last Monday (June 24) married Antonella, 29 at a luxury hotel in the city of Rosario. The footballer met Antonella at the age of 5. The couple has two sons.

Here are some photos from Lionel Messi's grand wedding reception

Lionel Messi (right) with Antonella Rocuzzo

Lionel Messi poses with wife Antonella Rocuzzo at their wedding.

Footballers at Lionel Messi's wedding

Argentina footballers at Lionel Messi's wedding.

Sergio Busquets (left) with wife

Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets with his wife.

Angel Di Maria (right) with wife

Lionel Messi's Argentine teammate Angel Di Maria with his wife.

Jordi Alba with wife

Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba with his wife.

Luis Suarez with wife

Barcelona star striker Luis Suarez with his wife.

Carles Puyol with wife

Former Barcelona defender Carles Puyol with his wife.

Ezequiel Lavezzi with wife

Lionel Messi's Argentine teammateEzequiel Lavezzi with his wife.

Xavi Hernandez

Former Barcelona midfielder and legend Xavi Hernandez with his wife.

Samuel Eto'o with wife

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o with his wife.

Images Courtesy: Champions League Official Facebook Page

OneIndia News

