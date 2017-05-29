Photos: Francesco Totti's final match in AS Roma colours

Rome, May 29: Italian football legend Francesco Totti brought down the curtains on his 25 years career with AS Roma yesterday (May 28) as Roma defeated Genoa in the final match of the season.

Francesco Totti remained a one-club man throughout his career and was a true example of commitment. The Italian has won 1 Serie A title, two Coppa Italia crowns and two Italian Super Cups. He played 786 matches for the club in which he scored 307 goals.

In an emotional affair, Totti took the field one last time yesterday against Genoa. The fans applauded and hailed their greatest hero.

The versatile was one of the finest players of his generation. An excellent distributor of the ball, Totti has been a one of kind player.

As the captain of AS Roma played his final match at Stadio Olimpico, here are some photos of the player.

Francesco Totti (top) AS Roma players tossed their legend Francesco Totti in the air. Francesco Totti kisses his memento Francesco Totti kisses his memento presented by his club AS Roma. Francesco Totti flaunts his memento Francesco Totti flaunts the memento presented by the AS Roma. Francesco Totti passes on the legacy Francesco Totti gave his captain's armband to one of the young players of AS Roma. Frances Totti one last time at Stadio Olimpico Frances Totti enters Stadio Olimpico one last time as a player.

