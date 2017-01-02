PHOTOS: EPL game week 19 - Big guns collect full points, Man City struggle

Bengaluru, Jan 2: English Premier League (EPL) game week 19 ended last night, January 1 with North London sides Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur registering convincing victories over Crystal Palace and Watford respectively.

Chelsea remain at the top of the table with yet another win over Stoke City on December 31. It was their 13th win on the trot, thus equalling rivals Arsenal's winning record.

Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 in the headlining match of the game week on the last day of 2016 at Anfield. Georginio Wijnaldum scored the only goal of the match early in the first half to ensure full points for the Reds.

The defeat demotes Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to the fourth position in the league table with Arsenal overtaking them by just a point.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United too registered yet another win to end the year on a high. After trailing till the 85th minute, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial scored a goal each to ensure the team full three points.

Here are some images from game week 19

Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City Chelsea FC thrashed Stoke City to maintain a six points lead at the top of the table. They extend their winning streak in the league to 13 matches. Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City Georginio Wijnaldum's solitary goal in the first half ensured Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool's triumph over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on the last day of the year. Dejected Sergio Aguero It was a frustrating year end for Manchester City as they succumbed to defeat against Liverpool and were demoted to the fourth position. Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough Manchester United came back from behind to seal an important win against minnows Middlesbrough. After trailing till the 85th minute, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba scored a goal each to seal all three points. Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace Olivier Giroud's heroics and calm and composed performance earned Gunners a much-needed win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates. Giroud scored a wonder goal in the first half which gave them the lead. Alex Iwobi scored the second goal.

