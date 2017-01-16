PHOTOS: English Premier League game week 21

Bengaluru, Jan 16: Game week 21 of the English Premier League ended last night, January 15, with arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester United playing out an exciting 1-1 draw.

James Milner's strike from the penalty spot gave Liverpool the lead in the first half. Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted a late header to equalise for Manchester United.

In another match, Pep Guardiola suffered the worst defeat of his managerial career as Manchester City were stunned by Ronald Koeman's Everton at Goodison Park. Everton picked up a thumping 4-0 win over a lacklustre Manchester City side.

On Saturday, January 14, Arsenal and Chelsea had emerged victorious in their individual matches. While Arsenal beat Swansea 4-1, Chelsea defeated Leicester City 3-0.

Overall it was an exciting week of football in England as the fans witnessed a goal fest this weekend.

Here are some photos from game week 21

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrate Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a late header to gift Manchester United a point from the derby match against Liverpool yesterday. After Marouane Fellaini had hit the post and come back, Zlatan headed the ball in. James Milner celebrate Liverpool's James Milner celebrates after scoring the first goal of the match for his side from the penalty spot. The penalty was awarded to the Reds after Paul Pogba committed a handball inside the penalty box. Everton players celebrate Everton players celebrate after a thumping 4-0 win over giants Manchester City yesterday. It was Pep Guardiola's worst defeat of his managerial career. Alexis Sanchez Arsenal picked up a convincing 4-0 win over relegation-threatened Swansea on Saturday. Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez were on target for the Gunners. The other two goals were own goals. Chelsea players celebrate After last weekend's poor show against Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea came back strongly to beat Leicester City 3-1 to maintain a comfortable lead at the top of the table.

