Photos: All Champions from top 5 leagues in Europe

Here are the champions of the top 5 leagues in European Football.

By:
Bengaluru, May 22: The 2016/17 football season is all but over now with all the top tier leagues getting their champions. While some league witnessed new champions, some teams repeated their feat.

Chelsea dethroned Leicester City in English Premier League (EPL) to win the championship for the fifth time in their history.

In Spain, Real Madrid after 5 long years managed to win the La Liga. This was their 33rd La Liga title.

France witnessed a new champion after 4 years, as AS Monaco replaced Paris Saint-Germain as the new Ligue 1 champions.

For Italy and Germany, it was the same champions. Bayern Munich won their 4th consecutive Bundesliga title, while Juventus won their 6th consecutive Serie A title.

Here are the champions from the top 5 European league

English Premier League: Chelsea

Chelsea won the English Premier League title for the fifth time in their history. They secured 93 points from 38 matches.

La Liga: Real Madrid

Real Madrid won the La Liga after 5 seasons. It was their 33rd title. They secured 93 points from 38 matches.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich won their 4th consecutive Bundesliga title this time securing 82 points from 34 matches.

Ligue 1: AS Monaco

AS Monaco dethroned Paris Saint-Germain to become the French champions for the first time in 4 seasons. They secured 95 points from 38 matches.

Serie A: Juventus

Juventus have won their sixth consecutive Serie A title even before the conclusion of the league. With a game to go. Massimiliano Allegri's men have secured 88 points from 37 matches four more than second-placed AS Roma.

Note: All images taken from Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus Twitter handles

OneIndia News

Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 17:38 [IST]
