Photos: Carles Puyol launches FIFA U-17 World Cup tickets

New Delhi, May 16: Former Barcelona captain and World Cup winning footballer Carles Puyol was in Delhi yesterday (May 15) to launch the ticket of the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup.

All leagues special site; Puyol honours Mohun Bagan legend

The ticket sales of World Cup kicked off in full flow at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

In the presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel, president and vice-president of Local Organisation Committee (LOC), Javier Ceppi and Babul Supriyo respectively the ceremony took place.

During the ceremony, Puyol honoured former football and Mohun Bagan great late Shibdas Bhaduri. Bhaduri's granddaughter Gouri Bhaduri was given the first ticket of the tournament by none other than Puyol himself.

After the ticket launch, Puyol played a friendly 5-a-side match with a bunch of young footballers.

Here are some photos from the ticket launch

Carles Puyol Carles Puyol reached Delhi yesterday for the ticket launch ceremony and posed in front of the iconic India Gate. Carles Puyol (right) with the official mascot Carles Puyol posed with official mascot of FIFA U-17 World Cup, Kheleo. Carles Puyol (extreme right) From left: Vice-president of LOC Babul Supriyo, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel, granddaughter of Mohun Bagan great Shibdas Bhaduri and Carles Puyol. Carles Puyol (right) with group of boys After the ticket inauguration, Carles Puyol played a 5-a-side game with a bunch of young footballers. Carles Puyol poses with the dignitaries Carles Puyol poses with Vijay Goel, Babul Supriyo and official mascot Kheleo.

OneIndia News