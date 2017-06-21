Photos: Arsenal unveil new home kit for upcoming 2017/18 season

ClLondon, June 21: English Premier League (EPL) giants Arsenal FC unveiled their brand new home jersey for the upcoming 2017/18 season in London today (June 21).

Club legends Robert Pires and Martin Keown were present at the ceremony to unveil the new home jersey of Arsenal.

Famous Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was also present at London to unveil the jersey.

Arsenal finished fifth in the EPL last season and missed out of a UEFA Champions League for the first time in the last 20 seasons.

They had won the FA Cup beating city rivals Chelsea in the final. It was their record 13th FA Cup triumph.

Here are some photos of the new Arsenal home kit

Arsenal players Arsenal players in their brand new home kit. From left: Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Mesut Ozil Arsenal stars Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Mesut Ozil posed in the new club jersey. Arsenal jersey The new Arsenal home jersey. Harsha Bhogle (left) and Robert Pires (Image courtesy: Harsha Bhogle Twitter handle) Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle with Arsenal legend Robert Pires. Nacho Monreal Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal in the new home jersey.

Note: All images taken from Arsenal official website

