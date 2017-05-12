Pepe ready for PSG switch after rejecting Chinese offer

Madrid, May 12: Real Madrid veteran defender Pepe could move to French Outlet Paris saint German in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Portugal international's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and it is understood that both Madrid and Pepe have mutually decided that they will part ways this summer.

The Euro Cup winner was also strongly linked with a move to money filled Chinese super League with Hebei China Fortune proposing him a three-year deal that would see him receive a Super-rich €45 million over the duration of the contract.

However, it has emerged that the 34-year-old has rejected the offer as he wants to stay in the Europe and play at the highest level, with PSG the potential suitors.

Other top clubs like Turkish Outlet Galatasaray and English biggy Manchester City are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Pepe has been playing in the heart of the Madrid defense from the very 2007 and made nearly more than 300 appearances, winning everything possible trophy at the club level including two Champions League winner medals.

The Portuguese defender who is currently sidelined due to injury was arguably in the best form of his career in 2016, guiding his team to both Euro and Champions league glory. But his recent progression was often halted by series of injuries.

The defender has only been able to feature in 13 La Liga games because of the obstacle and slipped down the pecking order this term, with Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos the preferred centre-back option.

PSG are short of options in the heart of defence as the French side currently have only two first-team centre-backs Thiago Silva and Marquinhos at their disposal.

And with Silva ageing and other defender's lack of experience in the top-flight, this move could turn out to be a masterclass.

The veteran could bring the sense of winning on the biggest stage and could hold them together in a good frame for a couple of years with his experience.

OneIndia News