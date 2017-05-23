Pep Guardiola's family was present at Manchester Arena during terror attack

Manchester, May 23: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's family gad a great escape last night (May 22) at the Manchester Arena, when a suicide bomber created havoc.

USA pop singer Arena Grande's concert was going on when suddenly a bomb blast shook the city of Manchester. 22 people were killed and 50 were injured in the incident. [22 dead in Manchester blast]

According to European media outlets, Guardiola's wife and two daughters were present at the Arena when the blast happened. Thankfully they escaped from there unharmed.

It was indeed dreadful which shook the entire world. Every person throughout the world united to stand firmly beside the people of Manchester.

The football fraternity were quite vocal about the incident and sent their condolences for the families affected by the blast via Twitter.

Guardiol'a Manchester City along with city rivals Manchester United released official statements in which they suggested that they will help the city police in every possible. Manchester City's Etihad stadium was used as a support centre.

Pep Guardiola's official twitter handle had tweeted

Shocked. Can't believe what happened last night. My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims.#Ilovemanchester — PepTeam (@PepTeam) May 23, 2017

