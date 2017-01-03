Pep Guardiola hints at retirement after Manchester City tenure

Manchester, Jan 3: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dropped a shocking hint that he might retire after his tenure with the Cityzens comes to an end.

The Spanish manager took charge of the Manchester side this summer and signed a three-year contract. The 45-year-old is the highest paid manager in the world right now.

Guardiola who is known to possess the Midas touch has won every trophy possible at FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

He has won the UEFA Champions League twice at Barcelona, La Liga four times, Bundesliga thrice in three years and Bayern Munich.

But since coming to the English Premier League which is regarded by many as one of the most competitive leagues in the world, Guardiola's journey has not been smooth.

After dominating procedures in the initial part of the season, City suddenly lost the plot and has become extremely inconsistent. They are third in the league table at the moment.

Speaking to NBC, the former Bayern and Barcelona manager said: "What I like is to imagine that the next step can be better - if not, I will not be here.

"I feel that the the process of my goodbye has already started."

"I will not be a trainer when I am 60 or 65 years old. Manchester City is three years, or maybe longer, but I am still approaching the end of my career as a manager - I am sure of that."

On post-retirement plans, Pep said: "If you look for me, I'll be at a golf course."

OneIndia News