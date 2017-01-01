Pep Guardiola compliments Liverpool, says Anfield is beautiful

Bengaluru, Jan 1: Pep Guardiola might have lost the battle against Jurgen Klopp last night at the Anfield, but that did not stop the Spanish from complimenting Liverpool and their home ground.

Georginio Wijnaldum's solitary goal in the first half was enough for the Reds to scalp a closely fought win over Manchester City.

It was a battle of tactics and mastery as two of the finest coaches in the world Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp came face to face.

Jurgen Klopp finally emerged victorious in their first battle in the English Premier League and ends the year on a high.

After the match, addressing the press, Pep Guardiola said: "I think the game was equal. We started really well. We spoke about coming here and playing with courage.

"I know Manchester City's history here, but we started well. Then after the first time they arrived, we conceded a goal - good cross, good header. We had a lot of people there, but it happened.

"Nothing happened too much in the first half. We didn't create too many chances, neither did Liverpool.

"Then the second half, they started better than us. But after the first 10 minutes, the game changed a little bit, it was more aggressive. We created a few more chances in front, but really in the last few minutes nothing happened."

Guardiola further added: "Other than the goal, Bravo didn't take another ball. It was a little bit like our season has been, we controlled the game.

"We were quite stable behind. We have conceded a lot of chances, a lot of goals, but we controlled the counter attack with Mane and the others. We didn't let them because when they win the ball they are a top team running in behind."

Complimenting Liverpool and their home ground Anfield, the Spanish manager said: "I could see how we reacted to going 1-0 down at Anfield. We played with personality, we just missed a little bit up front.

"Liverpool is one of the best teams, we knew that. We try to be protagonists, we try to play with personality and play the game how we want. Normally, we can."

Guardiola finished his post-match press conference with some kind words for the Anfield atmosphere.

"Yeah, it was good!" he said. "It's a good stadium, Beautiful!"

OneIndia News