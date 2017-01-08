Pep Guardiola blames himself for Manchester City's poor show so far

Bengaluru, Jan 8: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has taken full responsibility for the club's topsy-turvy start to the season under his tutelage.

After winning the first 6 matches in the league, Pep's City have lost and drew several matches and after 19 matches, that is half way through, they are placed in 4th position in the league table with 42 points, 7 less than toppers Chelsea.

Explaining City's poor show in the first half of the season, the Spanish manager said that he is the only one to be blamed for this below par performance.

He further claimed that he tried and tested several tactics with the team which made it difficult for the players to adjust.

Pep was quoted by DailyMail: In the first part of the season some really good games and good performances.

"But the moment we felt mistakes, especially in defence - at White Hart Lane, at Celtic - we lost our confidence to play a little bit.

"And of course at times my ideas were not good because I'm still in the process to know the players; what is the best position, the best way to play, to adapt to them.

"Sometimes I have an idea; three at the back or play a player like this. And sometimes it didn't work and when that happens it is always the manager.

"I never complain to the players because, when I see them training, how they suffer and what they did in the last game against Burnley, after 65, 70 minutes with 10 against 11, two days after the game at Anfield, they want to do it.

"You have to look at yourself and see what you have to do to help them find each other and play to each other more fluently, not all the time with aggression.

"And that's my job. I have to help them. And I tell them. And most of the times we were not good, it was my responsibility."

It is a great gesture by the City manager who publicly acknowledged his mistake and vows to stir up his team for a better show in the second half.

OneIndia News