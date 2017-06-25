Paris Saint-Germain to make a move for Real Madrid superstar

Paris, June 25: Paris Saint-Germain are set to lose the race for Kylian Mbappé’s signature to Real Madrid and will turn their attention to Gareth Bale.

According to French media house Le Parisien, PSG are ready to make a move for the Welshman if Real Madrid splash the cash on Mbappe.

Bale, formerly a world-record signing, endured a tough last season struggling with injuries but tasted both domestic success as well as winning the Champions League once again.

Despite the Welsh superstar struggling for fitness, it is hard to see that Real Madrid will let him go.

According to Le Parisien, PSG are looking at signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero as another option but would be ready to offer Bale an escape route from Madrid if he is axed.

Quizzed about his future in an interview published today, Bale said: “I’m feeling better than ever and can’t wait for the new season to start.”

“I’m hungrier than ever to win more trophies for the biggest club and best fans in the world.”

PSG are hoping for an action-packed summer in the transfer market having also been linked with Bale’s Madrid team-mate James Rodriguez and Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but failing to make a breakthrough for either.

The French giants experienced a poor campaign last time out losing the Ligue 1 title to Monaco while in the Champions League, they had an embarrassing Champions League exit at the hands of Barcelona.

Emery Unai is desperate to add quality to his squad in the summer and Bale would certainly be a big, big addition. However, we have to wait and see if Real Madrid are willing to cash the Welsh superstar in.

Manchester United, another club who admires Gareth Bale, could also test Real Madrid’s resilience as per reports from the English media.

