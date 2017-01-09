Ozil wants clarity on Wenger's future before signing new contract

London, Jan 10: Arsenal's midfield maestro Mesut Ozil has said that he would extend contract with Arsenal only if he is given the assurance that Arsene Wenger would stay back as the club manager.

All leagues special site

Mesut Ozil still has 18 months left on his existing contract while Arsene Wenger's contract is set to expire this summer.

Wenger is yet to sign a contract extension, but as per reports, the legendary French manager of the club will be offered a two-year contract soon.

Speaking to German magazine Kicker, Ozil claimed that he is quite happy at the North London side and has absolutely no problem in extending his contract but he needs clarity on Wenger's future.

Ozil was quoted: "I feel very, very happy at Arsenal and have let the club know I would be willing to extend. The fans want me to stay, and now it's only down to the club.

"The club knows I am here mainly because of Arsene Wenger, who brought me here and whose trust I have. The club also knows that I want clarity about what the manager is doing."

Earlier, it was reported that both Ozil and Alexis Sanchez were not happy with the wages they were offered and could leave the club on that ground.

But the German midfielder rubbished any such claim and said that money was never a problem for him.

Mesut Ozil has scored 5 goals for the Gunners this season in 17 appearances and provided 3 assists so far. He had missed out on Arsenal's last 3 English Premier League games due to sickness.

OneIndia News