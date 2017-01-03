Ozil set to miss match against Bournemouth, Mustafi back in squad

Bengaluru, Jan 3: Star Arsenal player Mesut Ozil is all set to miss the club's midweek tie in the English Premier League against AFC Bournemouth due to illness.

The German midfielder had missed out on the game against Crystal Palace this weekend. Gunners had comfortably won the match all thanks to Olivier Giroud brilliant 'scorpion' goal.

If Mesut Ozil's absence news has disappointed the Arsenal fans, the return of dependable central defender Shkodran Mustafi will surely cheer them up.

Mustafi, who had suffered a hamstring injury last month against Stoke City. But if rumours are to be believed then the defender has successfully recovered and is ready to play.

Winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain too is back in training and most likely will be at the bench tonight, January 3.

Arsenal have had a mixed season so far. They have had a topsy-turvy run in the league especially in the last month.

After losing consecutive matches, the Gunners have recouped well. A win against Bournemouth will help them retain their third position.

OneIndia News