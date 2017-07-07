Outcast Chelsea star Diego Costa set to rejoin Atletico Madrid

New Delhi, July 7: Outcast Chelsea striker Diego Costa is on the brink of completing his move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The Blues forward has apparently already bid farewell to his teammates as he nears ever closer to a reunion with his former Club.

Costa is not part of Antonio Conte's plans at Chelsea as the Italian infamously sent Costa a message at the end of last season to tell him that.

With Costa duly making that message public, this has effectively weakened Chelsea’s negotiating position in the process.

According to several outlets, Atletico have just offered just £22 million for Costa with add-ons which is nowhere near to Chelsea's asking price.

Chelsea remain adamant they will not be forced into accepting a deal with which they are displeased however with Costa only demanding a reunion with Atletico, they might be unable to command a high price for their leading scorer last season.

Although Atletico are unable to officially register Costa due to their transfer ban, Costa is apparently willing to wait until January to play again.

The Spanish club are ready to put him on a special training programme to maintain his fitness until he can be registered to play in January.

Other options are also coming into the play as the Spanish outlet could let the striker go at a Chinese club for sixth months loan, where he can continue playing.

Atletico Madrid have also targeted Sevilla winger Vitolo and could apply the same method to the Spanish international as they hope to loan him out to Las Palmas until January.

The Premier League champions start pre-season on Monday and the deal could happen as fast as this week as Chelsea gaffer Antonio Conte would like Costa to be gone by then.

It will be Costa's third spell at the Spanish capital side where he earned his status by inspiring Atletico to a league title over Real Madrid and Barcelona.

OneIndia News