Olivier Giroud wants to continue playing for Arsenal

London, July 4: Arsenal's French striker Olivier Giroud on Tuesday (July 4) said he wants to continue playing for the club and give his best.

"I won a few titles in my career, that is an important thing, but there is another thing which is important for me and that's that the people (see you as a) loyal warrior on the pitch, that you always give your best for the team," Giroud told Arsenal weekly podcast.

"That's why I want to carry on my good journey at Arsenal and I always want to give my best. I would love to win another title or maybe more until the end of my contract."

"The motivation is here, always doing your best to make your family proud," he added.

With Arsenal wanting to sign Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, Giroud has been linked with clubs like Marseille, Lyon, West Ham and Everton this summer.

Giroud, who won three FA Cups and one Community Shield during his time at Arsenal, however, wants to win more silverware with the North London club.

Giroud signed a contract extension in January.

IANS