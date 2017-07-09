Official: Wayne Rooney returns to childhood club Everton on two-year deal

Liverpool, July 9: England Veteran striker Wayne Rooney has returned to his childhood football club Everton on a two-year deal from English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United.

All leagues special site

Everton confirmed the signing of Rooney in a statement released here on Sunday on the club's website.

"Everton can confirm that Wayne Rooney has rejoined the Club from Manchester United on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee," the statement said.

Before joining Manchester United, Rooney made his debut for Everton when he was 16 and went on to make 77 appearances for the side scoring 17 goals from 2002 to 2004.

Later, the 31-year-old appeared 559 times for United scoring 253 goals. He also surpassed the club's legend Sir Bobby Charlton, who had scored 249 goals in his career to become the highest goal scorer for the club.

Rooney won five EPL titles and each of the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup once.

IANS