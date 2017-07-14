Official: Sevilla confirms Adel Rami's transfer to Olympique de Marseille

Seville, July 14: Spanish football club Sevilla confirmed that French international defender Adel Rami has joined Olympique de Marseille.

Rami returns to Ligue 1 after six years in a deal which Sevilla did not reveal any financial details, but media reports say that the French club paid almost six million euro ($6.84 million) for four seasons, reports Efe.

The former Valencia defender, who joined Sevilla in 2015 from Milan, played with La Liga side almost 7,000 minutes in 79 competitive matches and scored three goals.

With Sevilla, the 31-year-old won the UEFA Europa League and reached the Spanish Cup final in 2016, when he lost 0-2 to Barcelona.

📄✍️ | We are delighted to announce the signing of french international Adil Rami from @SevillaFC_ENG! #AdilEstOlympien pic.twitter.com/xdCi7s9myK — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) July 13, 2017

The Spanish club thanked Rami, 33-time capped, for his dedication and wished him luck with his new team which brings him back to Ligue 1, where he played with Lille from 2006-2011.

IANS